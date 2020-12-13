'In national interest, Kshatriyas should give birth to maximum number of children': BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur has once again courted controversy. Addressing a Kshatriya Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Saturday, Thakur said that Kshatriyas should give birth to a maximum number of children in the national interest. "Kshatriyas should give birth to a maximum number of children for the sake of national interest," Lokmat quoted Thakur as saying.
The Bhopal MP also made a controversial statement against the Shudra (Scheduled Caste) community. She said, "Kshatriya ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi lagta. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate [A Brahmin being called a Brahmin does not feel bad; a Kshatriya being called a Kshatriya does not take offence; why a Shudra (Scheduled Caste) should raise objection to being called a Shudra?]"
Meanwhile, Pragya Singh Thakur also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy saying that BJP will win in the next Assembly elections and there will be "Hindu Raj" in West Bengal.
"She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal," said Thakur.
The minister's comments follow a few days after Nadda's convoy was attacked. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.
