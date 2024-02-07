 Madhya Pradesh: Tehsilder, Cops Settle Dispute Over Ill-Treatement In Shivpuri
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups came face to face over untouchability in Bahgawan village at Karera in Shivpuri district.

After dispute started at a Bhagwat Katha (discourse on the Bhagwat), 40 people decided to opt for Buddhism, saying that they were humiliated at the event.

Nevertheless, before the situation could snowball into a major problem, the district administration intervened in and asked both the parties to reach a compromise and settle the dispute.

A police team and Tehsildar were present when both the parties signed the agreement.

The dispute came to public after a video of those who took oath to opt for Buddhism went viral on social media.

When both the parties were heading for a showdown, the district administration swung into action.

In-charge of Amola police station Amit Chaturvedi and that of Sehore Sunil Rajput went to the spot along with Tehsildar of Karera Amit Dubey and settled the dispute.

Both the parties agreed to attend any religious and other functions and live peacefully.

Forty people of Bahgawan village, belonging to the Jatav community, adopted Buddhism on January 31.

Sarpanch Gajendra Rawat, however, said that some people of the Jatav community were enticed to adopt the Buddhism.

On the other hand, the Jatavs said that they had been forced to adopt the Buddhism because of the ill-treatment they received from some villagers.

article-image

