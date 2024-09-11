Madhya Pradesh Sways To Rainy Day; All 7 Gates Of Tigra Dam Open In Gwalior; 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam Unlocked In Bhopal; Locals Relish Scenic View (WATCH)

Tigra Dam, Gwalior |

Madhya Pradesh: 12 hours on and incessant rains continue to lash most parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The intensity of the showers might fluctuate from city to city, though.

Several major dams have opened more gates to release the excess water. All seven gates of Gwalior's Tigra Dam were opened. Currently, about 3000 cusecs of water will be released as it has been raining heavily in the district for the last two days. The decision to open all the gates was taken as the water level in the 739-foot Tigra dam reached its full capacity—738.35 feet.

As the gates were opened, a siren was sounded, and the water gushed out at a high current. With a cloudy sky and milky water flowing in the dam, several people visited Tigra to enjoy the scenic view.

All 7 Gates Of Tigra Dam Opened Amid Incessant Rains In Gwalior

Upper lake roars in Bhopal

Similarly, waves roared in Bhopal's Upper Lake as the city continued to witness downpour since Monday evening. Two gates of Bhadbhada Dam, built on the Upper Lake (Bada Talaab), were opened on Tuesday late in the in the evening to release the surplus water collected in the lake. One gate was closed at 1am on Wednesday, while the other remained opened till Wednesday noon, informed Ajay Solanki, associate engineer at Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

As many as two gates of the Kaliasot dam were opened to release the surplus water of the Kaliasot river, a tributary of the Betwa river.

Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates for the First Time This Season as Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity Amid Heavy Rainfall

17 gates of Bargi dam open

In the same series, six more gates of Jabalpur's Bargi dam were also opened amid heavy rains in the catchment area. Water is continuously being released from 17 gates now-- first time in the history.