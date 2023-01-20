Madhya Pradesh: Swacchata Pathshala organised in schools of Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Jabalpur, Ashok Ishwardas Rohani, organised a “SwacchatarPathshala” in two schools of Jabalpur on Friday. The initiative was led by the MLA under the Swachhta Jagrukta Abhiyaan, introduced by the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

MLA Rohani reached the Saint Gabriel’s school and Saint Joseph school of the town on Friday and apprised the students of the significance of hygiene. More than 4 thousand students from both the schools participated in the SwachhataPathshala. In his address to the students, he said that Goddess Laxmi resides in those places where cleanliness is observed, thus they must propagate the message of cleanliness to their parents and other people around them. He also sought their duly participation in making the cleanliness campaign a success.

Further in his address, MLA Rohani shed light on making manure at home through composting and the threats posed to the health due to Single-use plastics. He then discussed with the students of the measures to be taken to take Jabalpur to the first position under Cleanliness survey 2023. Towards the end of the SwachhataPathshala, all the students present on the occasion were administered the oath to exercise hygiene in their surroundings.

Staff members of the school were present in thick numbers on the occasion.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)