Madhya Pradesh: Suspense continues; BJP holds parleys to select candidate for ensuing by-elections

BHOPAL: Series of meetings are underway in the BJP office and also at the residences of the top party leaders to select the names of candidates for the ensuing bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. However, till Monday evening, the party did not come up with any announcement.

Congress, on the other hand, taking the lead has announced its candidate for the Prithvipur Assembly constituency. Last date to file the nomination is October 8 and both the political parties Congress and BJP are brainstorming on the names of the candidates.

There are reports that BJP office bearers have opened a front against the party over induction of former Congress MLA Sulochna Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat in the BJP.

The rumours were doing rounds that Vishal was likely to get a ticket from Jobat. The rumour has left BJP leaders annoyed and they have gone vocal expressing their displeasure.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja in a tweet, praised the BJP leaders for protesting induction of two-time Congress MLA in the party. Now the old and reliable workers of BJP have opened a front against the new ‘saleable’ members. They have decided not to tolerate injustice’.

Sources in the BJP told Free Press that the denial of Arun Yadav to contest election from Khandwa parliamentary seat, has spoiled all the political calculation of the party. Now, the party leaders are deliberating upon the names afresh.

It is also informed that BJP may take a day or two to announce the name for Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur assembly seats.

Sources added that the ticket aspirants are mounting pressure on the state body for the ticket. A few of them had approached the national leadership seeking ticket.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:07 PM IST