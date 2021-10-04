Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Congress dealing with sudden twists after Arun Yadav’s tweets

BHOPAL : Former state Congress chief Arun Yadav’s tweets late Sunday announcing unwillingness to contest election from Khandwa Lok Sabha created quite a stir in the grand old party.

As Yadav announced his unwillingness, a section of leaders in Congress said that Yadav’s reaction was momentary and he will be convinced to contest. On the other hand, some leaders said that Yadav has paved the way for other and better candidates.

Yadav had been active in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency for the past three months. He had been meeting people besides holding discussions with sector, mandal and booth agents and strengthening the organisation in his constituency.

Amidst speculations, Arun Yadav kept holding meetings even on Monday. Yadav addressed the meeting of block, mandal and sector in-charge in Bagli assembly constituency. Khandwa Lok Sabha in-charge Mukesh Nayak and co-incharge Rajkumar Patel accompanied him.

A section of Congress leaders still believe that the party will impose confidence in Yadav as he was the only one who had defeated the BJP from Khandwa. These leaders say that Congress has started damage control exercise as he has been sent feelers.

On the other hand, another senior leader Kantilal Bhuria said in Ratlam that another deserving candidate will get the ticket. Arun Yadav loyalists in the party believe that he was being targeted because of his seniority that could pose a challenge to a section of emerging leaders.

With only two days left to file nomination, Congress and the BJP both are keeping eye on each other’s moves and waiting for the opponent to declare the candidate first as sabotage could play an important role in this constituency.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:00 PM IST