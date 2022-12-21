e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Suspected Khalistani sympathiser arrested in Jabalpur

The arrested Khalistani supporter had reportedly participated in Guru Gobind Singh's kirtan rally organised in the city in the past.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A suspected Khalistani sympathiser was arrested by Jabalpur police on Wednesday morning.

The name and identity of the Khalistani supporter have not been disclosed yet.

According to reports, the arrested Khalistani supporter had participated in Guru Gobind Singh's kirtan rally organised in the city recently. The Kirtan was organised in Jabalpur's Ranjhi locality. He had participated in the rally by placing a photo of Khalistani Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his tractor.

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale had died in Punjab during the operation Blue Star in 1984.

The police are now interrogating the suspect.

More details into the matter are awaited...

article-image

