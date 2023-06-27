Madhya Pradesh: Super-Facility Hospital Doctors To Be Provided With Houses On Campus

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Multi-storied residences will be set up for doctors on the premises of super-facility hospital in Rewa, official sources said on Monday.

Legislator Rajendra Shukla performed the Bhoomipujan for the project. Four four-storied buildings will be constructed so that the doctors can be provided accommodation on the hospital campus, Shukla said. Besides there will be an airstrip in Rewa.

Shukla praised the doctors of the super-facility hospital andthose of the Sanjay Gandhi health centre for their services to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The super-facility has turned out to be a boon for the people of Vindhyachal, Shukla said, adding that he wants to make Rewa a medical hub.

The extension of the hospital and the work on setting up of a centre for kidney transplantation will soon begin, he said. The residents of Rewa were deprived of better medical facilities, but after the setting up of the super-facility hospital, the people are getting good health services, Shukla further said.