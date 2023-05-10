Madhya Pradesh: Summer sports training camps begin in Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Sports and Youth Welfare Department has started a free-of-cost summer sports training camp from May 8 to June 8 at the district headquarters and all development blocks in the district.

Legislator Sitasaran Sharma, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh were present as chief guests during the inauguration of the camp at hockey turf field at the district headquarters on May 8.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, president of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma and other eminent people were present at the inaugural function.

A friendly match was played between Hockey Feeder Centre, Narmadapuram, and Hockey Feeder Centre, Itarsi, on the occasion. Sharma said that the summer sports camp would help the children enhance their physical and mental growth.

The children will not only develop skills in various games but will also learn several things, especially discipline, in the process, Sharma said.

Sports facilities are being continuously increased, so that the sportsmen of the district can achieve success in international competitions, he said.

Piyush Sharma urged the children to take part in the camp. The children will be imparted training in rope skipping, football, tennis, swimming, archery, sketching athletics, badminton, hockey, volleyball, Karate, Kho-Kho, Judo, cricket and boxing in these camps. The activities will be held from 6:30am to 8:30am and from 5pm to 7pm daily.