Madhya Pradesh: Students Take Out Voters’ Awareness Rally In Satna | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The students of CM Rise Excellence School and its employees took out a voters’ awareness rally on Friday. It was organised under the auspices of government degree college Unchehara.

Administrator of the government Naveen Degree Colleges and ambassador of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission, Anurag Vardhan Pandey, flagged off the rally.

The rally, which began from the school premises, passed through various places in the city and concluded on the college premises. The children raised slogans urging the citizens to cast their votes.

The rally was welcomed at different places in the city. Pandey said that those who are 18 years and above should get their names registered in the voters’ list. The last date for it is September 11.

Special camps will be organised on the premises of all polling booths on September 9 and 10. Booth level officers will be deployed in those camps, so that the residents can get their names registered in the voters’ list.

