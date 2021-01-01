Madhya Pradesh: Students happy with deferred examination deadline set by CBSE

Excerpts:

‘Very good decision’

"It’s a very good decision. We haven’t been able to prepare for the examinations because the schools and coaching centres were closed. We couldn’t learn as much from online lessons as we would have from physical classes. Now, we’ll get time to recover the losses. Schools are also reopening gradually and we can now clear our doubts from our teachers. Coaching centres have also restarted. If our exams were held in March or April, it would have been difficult for us to cover the entire syllabus. So, I’m very happy to know that the exams will start in May," said Shivani Palya (12).

‘Enough time for prep’

"I welcome the decision. Now, we have enough time for preparations. It’s good for the students whose preparations are complete, as well as for others. My preparations are almost 60% over. It’s true that the exams are being held quite late. But nothing can be done about it. Thoda government adjust kar rahi hai, thoda hum kar lengein… (The government and students will both have to adjust). The decision is very good," remarked Gautam Thakur (12).

‘Difficulty level may rise’

"I’m happy. Had the examinations been held on the usual dates, there would have been a greater chance of the infection spreading. It’s good that the exact dates have been announced. Now, we can draw up our study plans. I’ve already prepared my subject-wise schedule. I thought the exams would be held in mid-March. Now that they’ve been put off till May and they’re giving us more time, may be, they’ll increase the difficulty level of the question papers. I have to start preparing for my IIT-JEE from next year. Late examinations will reduce the time I can spend on it," Pranjal Saxena (10) said.

'Now, feeling confident'

"Till yesterday evening, I was very tense and worried. I didn’t know how I’d prepare for the exams. I wasn’t feeling confident as I’ve lost my writing practice as I’ve been attending only online classes. Now, I’m relieved and happy. It would be better if schools were reopened and in-person classes held for one or two months," Khushi Verma (10) remarked.