Madhya Pradesh: Stray Dog Menace Continues To Bite Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A surge in stray dog incidents has alarmed residents, with 233 people receiving rabies injections during January-February. The municipality previously initiated measures to control stray dogs in residential areas, yet the problem persists. As many as 178 cases were reported in January, while 55 in February, getting treated at the Civil Hospital.

Responding to escalating concerns, the municipal authorities claimed to have captured over 50 stray dogs, aiming to alleviate the situation. However, residents, especially in Tehsil Road, Guruva Mohalla and Peepal Chowk Bus Stand, continue to face risks. Despite prior interventions, the municipality's actions fell short.

Consequently, more than 150 people sought treatment for dog bites, prompting the health department to seek external assistance in capturing and relocating the dogs outside city limits, prioritising citizen safety.

However, objections arose from Tanveer Singh Kapoor Binny of the Indian Animal Welfare Board, critiquing the municipality's methods and urging adherence to humane practices.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital continues to handle rabies cases, highlighting the ongoing need for comprehensive solutions to address Sanawad's stray dog issue. Dr Hansa Patidar, in-charge of Civil Hospital Sanawad, confirmed the challenges and ongoing efforts to mitigate risks for residents.