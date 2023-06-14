Madhya Pradesh: Stopped From Marrying Again, Man Fires At Brother-In-Law In Morena

Representative photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his brother-in-law (sister's husband) after the latter stopped him from remarrying in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a police official said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred in the Prem Nagar area under the Civil Line police station limits in the district on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ashok and his wife died a year ago following which he was insisting his brother-in-law, Ranchhor Valmiki, to get him married again.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Morena, Atul Singh said, "We received information around 8:30 am on Tuesday (June 13) that a firing incident occurred in the Prem Nagar area under civil line police station. Acting on the complaint we reached the spot and found that Ranchhor was lying in an injured state. He had bullet injuries on his neck." "When we asked him about the incident, he told the police that Ashok was insisting to remarry following his wife's death. Ranchhor tried to convince him after which Ashok fired a bullet from his licenced gun. The police took the victim to the hospital and conducted his medical examination," Singh said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter.

The police also recovered the gun and further proceedings into the matter are underway.

An action to cancel the licence of the gun is also underway, he added.

