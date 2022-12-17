Madhya Pradesh: Steps taken to boost electricity production in state, claims Energy Minister Tomar in Jabalpur

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): To overcome the problem of line loss and shortage of electricity meters in Madhya Pradesh, the electricity department of the state is making vigorous efforts, the results of which will be visible soon, said the state energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Saturday.

While talking to the media in Jabalpur, Tomar also claimed that two 660 watt units will be used to increase the electricity production in the state. Preparations are being made to set up two new units.

Tomar said, “Issues of line loss and shortage of electricity meters have come to the fore, so efforts are on to overcome them. We are also getting complaints that farmers are getting electricity for only 8 hours.”

“There is different demand for electricity at different places, that's why the problem has increased. Farmers are constantly being made aware about the installation of solar systems to solve their problems”, he added.

Visited consumers house in Ranjhi

Tomar had reached Jabalpur to review the departmental works at Shakti Bhavan. Along with this, he also took stock of the complaints of the consumers. During this, he also visited a consumer's house in Ranjhi and listened to his electricity related problems.

In a meeting with the officials, Tomar had a discussion about the plans of the Shivraj government regarding power supply in the state and said that uninterrupted power supply is the priority of the government.

He said that any kind of negligence on this issue will not be tolerated. During his stay in Jabalpur, people associated with various organisations discussed various problems with the energy minister and demanded redressal of their grievances.

Played backfoot on Jabalpur electricity theft case

The energy minister however, was seen on the backfoot on the issue of electricity theft by the officials of the Electricity Department in Jabalpur. He said that strict action will be ensured only after an in-depth investigation of the entire matter is completed.