Madhya Pradesh: State swimmers win four medals at CBSE National Swimming Competition | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh swimmers won five medals for the state at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Swimming Competition being held at Rajkot, Gujarat, from January 21 to 24.

Bhopal Swimming Association’s swimmer Aaryan Smitha Ganesh amazed everyone with his strokes as he won three medals at the CBSE National Swimming Competition. He won a gold medal in the 50-metre butterfly event, a silver medal in the 50-metre breaststroke event, and a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke event.

Anvesh selected for KIYG 2022

Similarly, Bhopal Swimming Association’s swimmer Anvesh Singh won a bronze medal in the 1500-metre freestyle boys’ nineteen-year-old age group in the CBSE National Swimming Competition. On the third day of the competition, swimmer Anvesh was also selected in the Madhya Pradesh team for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh.

