Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Khelo India Cyclothon held in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only eight days are left until the Khelo India Youth Game 2022, and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) is determined to create a buzz and make every citizen of Madhya Pradesh aware of the upcoming event. Therefore, a cyclothon was organised in the city to spread awareness about fitness and the upcoming KIYG in Bhopal on Sunday morning.

Madhya Pradesh is hosting the fifth edition of KIYG from January 31 to February 11. In order to spread awareness about the event, around 200 cyclists participated in the cyclothon. The AGM of the Indian Bank, P. Ramesh, flagged off this Cyclothon. During the cycle march, they covered a distance of 24 km from Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal to create an atmosphere of fitness and sports in the city.

The Khelo India Cycle Rally started from Tatya Tope Stadium and ended at the stadium itself via Mata Mandir, MANIT, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Danish Nagar, Aura Mall, Vitthal Market, and Nutan College.