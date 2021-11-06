Madhya Pradesh: State start-up in top-3 at Plastic Waste Collection Innovation challenge in Indonesia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A start-up from Madhya Pradesh, The Kabadiwala, has secured a place in the top three of Indonesia Plastic Waste Collection Innovation organised by World Economic Forum, as per the certificate issued by the forum. The start-up has won USD 5,000 as the prize money.

Out of 87 start-ups from across the world, 12 were selected to compete in the final round of the challenge. They were given three months to work on plastic waste in the most innovative manner.

The Bhopal-based company, that has already been segregating and recycling waste in Madhya Pradesh, managed to come up with a unique narrative that won them a spot in the top three.

They showcased their technique and ground work in field of segregating and managing plastic waste at the challenge, said company founder Anurag Asati.

The International Organisation of Waste Management, The Circulate Initiative and Global Offers Canada, were also present on this occasion.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:23 PM IST