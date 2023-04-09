Madhya Pradesh: State reports 32 Covid cases

Madhya Pradesh: State records surge in COVID-19 cases, 32 new cases | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-two covid cases were reported for second consecutive days on Sunday taking the tally of active cases to 170. Bhopal reported 9 Covid cases while Indore reported 6 and Jabalpur 5 cases. Raisen, Satna reported two each while Datia, Khandwa and Ujjain reported one each. The positivity rate was 5.4pc in the state. As many as 582 samples were sent for testing.

The health department has organized a two-day mock drill on Monday and Tuesday. A two-day nationwide mock drill will be conducted across all health facilities from Monday to assess the preparedness of COVID management. Health department higher-ups will visit to oversee the mock drill and preparedness of hospitals with regard to handling Covid patients.

Union health ministry had asked the state health minister to conduct mock drills at all hospital infrastructure on Monday and Tuesday. During the mock drill, resources available in the hospitals including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid will be assessed. In view of the rise in Covid cases, the state has been advised to be on alert and keep all preparedness for Covid management. Besides, it has also been asked to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable groups. It has emphasised that irrespective of new Covid variants, the five-fold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ continues to remain the tested strategy for Covid management.