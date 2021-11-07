Madhya Pradesh: State logs seven COVID-19 cases; no fatality

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,901 on Saturday with the addition of seven cases, a health department official said.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

With 12 patients being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in MP rose to 7,82,270, leaving the state with 107 active cases.

With 31,179 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,05,51,760, the official added.

An official release said 7,14,95,803 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,49,930 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,901, new cases 7, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,270, active cases 107, number of tests so far 2,05,51,760.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 01:38 AM IST