Madhya Pradesh: Gas victims question non-availability of doctors in Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gas victims on Saturday demanded to know why doesn’t Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre have gynaecology, paediatrics, general medicine departments?

Through the Campaign - Bhopal Disaster: 37 years, 37 questions - the organisations of gas victims wish to highlight urgent concerns regarding compensation, criminal justice, medical, economic and social rehabilitation and environmental remediation of polluted lands that need to be addressed to stop the on-going disaster.

According to gas victims, studies carried out by ICMR and independent agencies have revealed that woman exposed to toxic gases have higher incidence of menstrual irregularity, spontaneous abortions even 5 years after the disaster, stillbirths and pelvic inflammatory diseases. Similarly, several studies carried out on the health impact of toxic gas exposure on children born to gas exposed parents revealed that children were the most vulnerable group and needed special attention and care.

A study of ICMR, carried out by the Head of Dept of Pediatrics in 1990, revealed that stunted growth was higher. They showed poor motor and language development skills.

“It is pathetic that Health Ministry of Indian Government has not found time or will to set up these crucial departments, despite findings of the government's own research agency (ICMR), which has shown adverse health impact on women and children’s health due to exposure of toxic gases in 1984," said Rashida Be, President of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

