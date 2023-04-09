Madhya Pradesh: State comes up trumps for best police training institutes

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two police training institutes of Madhya Pradesh have won the Union Home Minister’s trophy for being the best, the officials said here on Sunday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has instituted the trophy. It is awarded to the best police training institutes throughout the country in consideration of the outstanding performance in police training. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is the nodal agency to select the institutes.

The selection is done in two different categories. One is related to constable training institute and the other to sub-inspectors (SI) and deputy superintendents of police (DSP).

For constable training, the institute in Pachmarhi is awarded with the trophy and for DSP training the academy in Bhori is selected.

The MP police have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several foreign universities and research institutes for better police training. The state will get Rs 20 lakh cash and the trophy. It will be given in a programme in New Delhi.