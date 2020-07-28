Madhya Pradesh stakes claim to retain ‘Leopard State’ tag

Madhya Pradesh may retain the coveted tag of being the ‘Leopard State’ for the second consecutive term. The Centre will make a declaration on awarding the coveted title on Tigers Day to be observed on Wednesday.

With 1,817 leopards (as per 2015 census) Madhya Pradesh is on the top of the list followed Karnataka with 1129 count. Maharashtra then had 905 and Chhattisgarh 846 leopards.

Madhya Pradesh already has the coveted status of being the ‘Tiger State’ of the country reporting 526 stripped big cats as per 2019 census. Besides, the home state proudly won the title of Ghariyal state (2020) with 1876 crocodiles. In 2014-15, the state had bagged the Leopard state title and once again is staking claim to the tag.

Sources at the forest department claimed that the leopard count in the state has gone over 2,500. The leopard count is estimated every four years.