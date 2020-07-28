12th Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) 2020 declared: How to apply for re-exam on https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/

If you are among 13,011 students in Indore, who could not pass the class 12th Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) examinations, then don’t be disheartened. They have another chance to clear the examination with Madhya Pradesh's Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme.

This is only valid for Class 10 and 12 students. The scheme has been specifically introduced to promote those who have failed in the board exams.

The board exams of students who have failed in class 10 and 12 will be held on August 17, 2020. Class 10 students can apply till July 28, while Class 12 students can apply till August 05.

Students can apply at https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/

MPBSE released the Class 12 exam result on Monday, July 27, 2020. The exams were held in the month of March. More than 8 lakh students appeared in the exam. The results have been delayed this year due to coronavirus outbreak. However, last year the results were released in May.

In 2019, the pass percentage of MPBSE board is 72.37%. This year it is 68.81%, 3.56 percent lower 2019.

In class 12th board examinations 13,440 students got supplementary in Indore. Out of which 7,301 were boys and 6,139 were girls.

In class 12th board examinations 13,011 students could not clear the examination and were marked fail in Indore. Out of which 8,201 were boys and 4,810 were girls.