Madhya Pradesh: Springdales School Organises Oath-Taking Ceremony | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Springdales Senior Secondary Schoolorganised an oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

The students heading various houses of the school and cabinet ministers, including speaker and deputy speaker, were administered oath that they work with sincerity and maintain discipline.

Director of the school Juhi Chatterjee, Subhashish Chatterjee, and principal Mona Chatterjee were present at the function.

Mona Chatterjee informed the students about the qualities of a good leader who removes all obstacles from the way.

She also announced the names of school captain, vice-captain and all cabinet ministers. The chief guest administered the oath of office to the students.

In the new school cabinet Pritabha Meena (class 11 commerce) was selected captain and Vaibhav Shirke (class 11) vice captain.

Mahi Talreja (class 11) was elected speaker and Muskah Dodani (class 11) deputy speaker.

House members were given badges. The students took out a march past on the occasion.

General Manager Sonal Sokhi also addressed the children. Children develop leadership quality from the school council, so it is necessary to set it up, she said.