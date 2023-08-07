MP: Patwari Posted At Ranapur Trapped Accepting Bribe | Representative Image

Ranapur (Jhabua): A team of Indore lokayukta trapped one patwari posted at Ranapur village in Jhabua district, accepting a bribe.

According to information, Kishore Singh Parmar, 48, a resident of Sotiya Jalam post in Ranapur tehsil of Jhabua district, has lodged a complaint against patwari Hemant Rathore, 35, for demanding a bribe of Rs 63,000.

In his complaint, complainant Kishore claimed that he purchased about 22 acres of land from farmer Chhagan.

Patwari Demanded ₹63K

Since he wanted to register this land in his name, he needed the map of the land. He had approached patwari Rathore for the same, and against providing the required documents, Patwari started demanding Rs 63,000 from the complainant.

Upset with this, complainant Kishore lodged his complaint with the Lokayukta SP, and after verifying his complaint, the team prepared a plan to trap Rathore red-handed.

₹30K Asked As First Instalment

On Monday, they asked the complainant to visit his residence with bribe money of Rs 30,000 as the first instalment and convince him that he would pay the remaining amount once he got the document.

Meanwhile, as soon as patwari Rathore accepted the bribe, the team caught him red-handed with the bribe money. He was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Tuesday, Revenue Department Clerk Arrested Accepting Bribe

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested a revenue department clerk while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 here for a stay in encroachment proceedings.

Mahendra Mishra, posted as reader in the office of Additional Commissioner (Revenue), was caught while allegedly accepting money from Abhishek Pathak, the complainant, said Lokayukta Special Police Establishment's Deputy Superintendent Dilip Jharwade.

