Madhya Pradesh: Sports festival participants honoured by doctors of Ghuwara on 3rd day

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Third day of the sports festival ongoing at Phoolchandra Jain Monument school of Ghuwara town of Chhatarpur concluded successfully on Friday. Participants exhibiting splendid performance in the festival were also honoured by the doctors of the town.

The school authorities said that more than 300 students of the school, ranging from nursery till Class 8, exhibited their physical abilities and acumen on the third day of the festival. Traditional games were organised for the students on the occasion.

Students who performed splendidly in the activities were awarded medals by the renowned doctors of the town, such as Dr Pawan Kumar Jain, Dr Rakesh Shrivastava and Dr Premnarayan Mishra, who were invited as the chief guests on the occasion. All the dignitaries wished the children a bright and a happy future after the prize distribution ceremony. Dr Mishra also recited a mesmerizing poem during this, which the students enjoyed wholeheartedly.

The students who received the honour on the third day of the festival were Harsh Gopal, Tanu Singh, Shiv Asati, Varun Gupta, Daksh Raikwar, Mansi Singh, Neelam Kushwaha, Mehak Lodhi, Arham Khan, Pari Kushwaha, Devansh Rai, Ariba Mansoori and Abhay Singh.