 Madhya Pradesh: Special Surveillance Team Seizes Cash Worth Rs 15L In Narmadapuram
Officials said that strict action shall continue in the future too.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the model code of conduct ahead of assembly elections, Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has constituted special surveillance teams in town to keep nefarious activities in check.

One such team, which had been carrying out vehicle checking drives in Ganjal Naka locality of Seoni-Malwa town, seized Rs 15.98 lakh in cash from there. Officials also laid their hands on two persons named Abdul Hamid and Anees Khan.

They were taken into custody and are being interrogated currently. On Thursday, the officials cracked down in another such incident near Aanvali ghat of Seoni-Malwa and seized a sum of Rs 77 thousand from a man named Rahul Raj.

MP Election 2023: CM Makes An Emotional Pitch To Voters In Budhni
article-image

