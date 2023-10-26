MP Election 2023: CM Makes An Emotional Pitch To Voters In Budhni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an emotional pitch to the voters of Budhni assembly seat where he took out a Jan Ashirwad Yatra cum roadshow from Baktara to Salkanpur on Thursday.

The CM said that if he has worked for the welfare of the people, then they should bless him with their votes. Chouhan said “I have returned to Baktara again, this is the same Baktara where I did small works at the start of my political career.

I have not come to give a speech, rather I have come here to tell you all to fight the elections as ‘Shivraj’”. Referring to public welfare schemes including Ladli Behena, he said, “You are my family, you are ‘Shivraj’, this election is yours…..since childhood I have worked for the welfare of people and even went to jail, but have always received your blessings.”

People turned up in large numbers and even gave donations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 for his election fund. In Shahganj, he received an overwhelming response from Muslims who turned up in large numbers to felicitate him.

He told the Muslims that the BJP government has not differentiated between people on the grounds of religion. The roadshow passed through many villages including Peelikarar, Patalako, Talpura, Berkhedi, Devgaon, Holipura etc.

