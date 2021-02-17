Madhya Pradesh: Special CBI court judge sends 11 accused to jail in transport constable recruitment scam, 2012

BHOPAL: The special court of the CBI, Bhopal, judge SB Sahu sent the 11 accused in the Vyapam transport constable recruitment scam, 2012, who surrendered in front of the court, to jail on Wednesday. In 2012, Vyapam had conducted the transport constables’ recruitment examination. Later, it came to light that the recruitment was full of irregularities.

Complaints of impersonation, change in numbers in the OMR sheet, fake domicile certificates and other irregularities were reported. The 11 accused were at large for a long time and, on Wednesday, they surrendered in front of the court for personal bail.

CBI counsel Satish Dinkar informed the court that these accused had serious charges against them. These people had used unfair means, such as impersonation, and got government jobs, which is unlawful.

The court agreed with the suggestion and sent all the 11 accused — Manish Salia, Arvind Kumre, Rajesh Kumre, Sanjay Solanki, Kailash Kumar Mimoria, Komal Singh, Chandra Bhushan Goutam, Kuldeep Singh, Shailendra Kumar Manjhi, Anar Singh and Vinod Tagore — to jail.