Madhya Pradesh: Speaker says he will make efforts to regularise guest teachers’ jobs

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has said he will make all efforts to regularise the services of guest teachers.

Gautam made the statement at a function held to honour the guest teachers in the city on Monday.

He also said that the services of guest lecturers should be regularised and that if all the guest teachers worked together their demand could be fulfilled.

If 79 legislators put up the guest teachers’ demand in the House, as Speaker he will approve it, Gautam said.

The Speaker was honoured with a memento at the function.

President of the guest teachers’ association Shambhu Charan Dubey said that the guest teachers had been fighting for regularisation of their services for the past 14 years.

Those who have served as guest teachers for 14 years do not have the age to start a new job, Dubey said, adding that the services of the guest teachers should be regularised.

Those who are working as guest teachers possess proper qualifications to work as regular teacher and that they are working hard giving 90% to 100% results, he said.

Munindra Tiwari, Ravindra Agnihotri, Virendra Tiwari, Jayarani Namdev and others were present at the function.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:42 AM IST