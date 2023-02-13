Madhya Pradesh: Sorcerer held for raping woman, threatening to kill her daughter in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sorcerer has raped a woman at his residence, the police said on Monday.

According to reports, the witchcraft practitioner called the woman to his residents and sent her daughter with his son.

When the woman was alone, he raped her by showing a photograph in which his son put a gun on the head of her daughter. The photograph was sown through video calling.

The woman, somehow, managed to escape from the clutches of the man. The police rescued her daughter on the tenth day of the incident and arrested the sorcerer, his wife and son.

According to reports, the woman who lives with her daughter in the Ghasmandi area in the city works in a shop selling cosmetics. Her husband does not stay with her.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said that her daughter fell ill a year ago. She took her daughter to a sorcerer who lives in Gospur.

Afterwards, the witchcraft practitioner continued to visit her house. On February 3, the sorcerer called her up, asking her to come to the Quila Gate area, and the woman went to the spot with her daughter.

The family members of the sorcerer including his wife and son were also present there. When the woman reached the residence of the witchcraft practitioner, he sent out her daughter along with his son.

He advised the woman to join sex racket to earn money. As she objected to it, he put the woman in a room and threatened her with dire consequences. He also told the woman that her daughter would be killed.

He confined the woman to a toilet. She, however, escaped through the window on February 11 and complained to the police on February 12.

Immediately after getting the complaint from the woman, the police set up a team and arrested the sorcerer, his wife and son.

