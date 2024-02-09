Madhya Pradesh: Smart City Officials Told To Provide Lights To Sport Areas Around Lake In Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has asked the officials of the Smart City to pay attention to the volleyball court being constructed on the periphery of the Lakha Banjara Lake. Arya reviewed the progress of the facelift being given to the lake as part of the Smart City project. The collector issued the directive at a meeting with the officials of Smart City project and reviewed the progress of renovations of the lake on Tuesday.

He told the officials to pay attention to the area where sports activities would be held. Proper lighting arrangements should be made for the volleyball court, so that the people may enjoy sports activities at night, Arya said. He said a 5.5km-long pathway had been constructed on the banks of the lake for morning walkers.

The pathway and its surrounding areas should be cleaned and decorated with lights and greenery, the collector said. Arya took feedback from the engineers on the progress of construction of the open air theater, Ghats, a sewage treatment plant and installation of a musical fountain.

The engineers informed the collector that the work of the open air theatre, installation of musical fountain, food court and gate was complete. An area for installing sports equipment for children is coming up, the engineers said, adding that the work of STP plan is also about to complete The officials said that the construction of an open theatre on the banks of the lake and installation of a musical fountain was almost complete.