Madhya Pradesh: Sludge removed from Parashari river

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Deepening and beautification work of Parashari river in Ganj Basoda started from Friday.

Two Poclain machines and two JCV machines were pressed into service to take out sludge from the river.

A small religious event is going to be held on the bank of the river on Saturday. Afterwards, the actual work will begin.

Nagar Palika has invited all the citizens to the event. A few days ago, sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai inspected the Parashari river and directed chief municipal officer Nishant Singh Thakur to start deepening and beautification work of the Parashari river.

Rai, MP’s representative in Nagar Palika Devendra Yadav, Thakur and other officials went to the Parashari river and planned the deepening work.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav said the work was being done with the people’s cooperation.

She appealed to the residents to take part in the event.

CMO takes action against shopkeepers

Chief municipal officer Nishant Thakur took action against those shopkeepers who kept the goods outside the barriers on both sides of the road.

He also advised the hand-cart pullers and fruit and vegetable sellers to set up their shops from the place fixed for the purpose.

The civic body will continue to take action, so that there may not be any traffic jams.