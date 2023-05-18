Madhya Pradesh: Six including woman constable sent to lines for dereliction of duties

representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman constable posted in the Gwalior crime branch and five other crime branch personnel have been sent to the Gwalior police line for the dereliction of duties, official sources said.

The action was taken by Superintendent of police (SP) of Gwalior, Rajesh Singh Chandel.

Official sources said that the woman constable who has been sent to the lines has been identified as Archana Kansana. She was sent to Dholpur to probe a matter related to a Patwari, in which she allegedly did not discharge her duties conscientiously. Five other crime branch personnel including a Sub inspector, another woman constable and three other constables also exercised carelessness in the case.

When senior crime branch officials learnt about this, the case was brought to the cognizance of SP Chandel. On Tuesday, SP Chandel issued orders to send all six crime branch personnel to the police line.

