Madhya Pradesh: Pipariya Municipality chairperson visits every ward daily

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of Nagar Palika, Neena Navneet Nagpal, has been visiting each ward in the city daily to know the citizens’ problems.

At daybreak, Nagpal reaches a ward along with her team and interacts with the residents to know whether the place they are living is properly cleaned. She also checks the streetlights.

According to Nagpal, since the people elect councillors, it becomes their duty to solve the people’s problems.

There are 21 wards under Pipariya Nagar Palika. When she visited Ashok ward and Subhash ward, she received a volley of complaints about encroachments and choked drains.

The residents in Ashoka ward said some people had built makeshift houses on drains which cannot be cleaned.

The residents demanded Nagpal to demolish illegal constructions on the drains. Nagpal said that the citizens should not encroach upon public places.

The residents also said roads should be constructed. Immediately after getting complaints, Nagpal instructed the staff of the civic body to make a plan for building roads.

The residents of Ashok ward said houses were being constructed at different places, and sand, stone chips and other building materials have been kept on the road, which cause hindrance in smooth flow of traffic.

When Nagpal came to know that water is wasted in several houses, she appealed to people not to misuse a single drop of water, since there is a shortage of water during the summer.

Nagpal was accompanied by MLA’s representative Navneet Nagpal, councillor Marshall Bamoria, staff of Nagar Palika Kamalesh Raghuwanshi, Dharmendra Sharma, Rupesh Maurya, Arun Singh, Yaseen Khan and others.