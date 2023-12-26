Madhya Pradesh: Sikhs Demand Coins On Sacrifice Of Guru Govind Singh’s Sons | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikhs in Narmadapuram have demanded BJP’s vice-president Pankaj Joshi and legislator Sitasharan Sharma to release a special coin on the martyrdom of the two sons of Guru Govind Singh. They put up the demand at a function held to pay tributes to the great sons of Guru Govind Singh, who laid down their lives in defence of their faith.

Joshi, who is also the in-charge of Narmadapuram, said the country always remembered the tenth Guru of the Sikh religion Guru Govind Singh and his two sons who laid down their lives defending their faith. The sacrifice of two Guru Govind Singh’s two children – nine-year-old Baba Jorawar Singh and six-year-old Baba Fateh Singh – will inspire the people in every era, Joshi said.

Joshi demanded the government to include the stories of these two great children in history books. In-charge of the BJP’s district media cell Amit Mahala said Joshi and legislator Sitasharan Sharma inaugurated an exhibition on the sacrifice of the two children of Guru Govind Singh. Hansh Rai, Manohar Badani, Prasanna Harne, Prashant Dikshit and many eminent citisens were present on the occasion.

According to Sharma, the history of the Sikh religion has always been a matter of pride for the country and their sacrifice is always remembered. Granthi Sardar Harbhajan Singh threw light on the sacrifice of two sons of Guru Govind Singh.

In-charge of the BJP’s district unit Charanjeet Singh Wadhawan said a special prayer was organised in Gurdwara at Mangalwara Ghat for longer life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All eminent members of the Sikh community were present at the event.