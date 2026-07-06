Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU Worth ₹7,430 Crore With Kuwait To Boost Aquaculture -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has signed a fisheries Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹7,430 crore with a private company from Kuwait to boost aquaculture in major reservoirs across the state.

According to Fisheries Minister Narayan Singh Panwar, the agreement will help develop cage culture and strengthen fish production in inland water bodies.

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“This is very beneficial for Madhya Pradesh. The state has larger reservoirs and inland water sources than anywhere else in India. Our MoU was signed with a private company from Kuwait. They will undertake cage culture and further processing,” the minister said.

VIDEO | Bhopal: An MoU worth Rs 7,430 crore fisheries signed with Kuwait to boost aquaculture at major reservoirs.



Minister Narayan Singh Panwar says, "This is very beneficial for Madhya Pradesh. The state has larger reservoirs and inland water sources than anywhere else in… pic.twitter.com/V8Ug13BXld — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2026

Under the agreement, the Kuwaiti company will invest in modern fish farming techniques, including cage-based aquaculture in reservoirs. It will also focus on fish processing and improving the overall fisheries value chain.

Officials said the project is expected to increase fish production, create large-scale rural employment opportunities and improve income for fishermen communities in the state.

The government believes the initiative will help modernise fisheries infrastructure and make Madhya Pradesh a stronger hub for inland aquaculture in the coming years.