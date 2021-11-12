Madhya Pradesh: Show the vaccinated certificate and get petrol-diesel, says CMHO Sharma

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) has said that the administration is going to issue an order that the only inoculated people will get petrol-diesel at fuel stations in Gwalior.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma has also said that the execution will be started from Saturday onwards with the busy fuel stations first. Those who have inoculated with both doses of COVID 19 will be given fuel and also the administration will inspire people to get themselves jabbed in maximum numbers, he added.

After getting the first dose of COVID 19 Vaccine shot, people found negligent in applying the second dose. As a result of which the Gwalior district is continuously lagging behind in the second dose in the entire state. After which the administration has decided to take this initiative. People above 18 years of age who have not administered the first or second dose of the vaccine, their certificate will be checked. Those who have not been vaccinated, they will be sent to the nearest hospital for vaccination.

Nonetheless, Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued instructions to the collectors of other districts as well as Gwalior collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh to administer the second dose of vaccine in the district as soon as possible.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:51 PM IST