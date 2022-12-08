Madhya Pradesh: Show cause notice issued to principal-in-charge of Sheopur govt college

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Chambal, Deepak Singh, issued a show cause notice to the principal in-charge of government college of Sheopur, SD Rathore on Wednesday, the administrative officials said.

The officials added that the Commissioner has ordered to cancel Rathore’s two yearly incentives, in case his explanation is not received in due time.

As per the official sources, the Commissioner took the action on principal in-charge Rathore after receiving an application in this regard from Morena collector Ankit Asthana. The collector wrote to Commissioner Singh after he received numerous complaints about Principal Rathore’s unruly behaviour with the guest faculty of the college.

In the complaints, allegations had been levelled against Commissioner Singh for mentally harassing the guest faculty members, making them do unnecessary work and asking for bribe for passing their salary. In addition to this, guest faculty members had alleged that some of them had been fired from their positions in the thick of Covid-19 pandemic.

Owing to the same, Commissioner Singh has issued Show cause notice to Principal Rathore and has sought explanation from him within 15 days.