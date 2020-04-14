Madhya Pradesh should learn from Kerala, Karnataka and Haryana to tackle coronavirus

BHOPAL: The number of corona patients is mounting in Madhya Pradesh that has become the hotspot of the pandemic. MP was not even among the ten most corona-afflicted states in the country.

Kerala was on top with Karnataka and Haryana being among the top ten most corona-hit states.

Now, there are 386 patients in Kerala, 258 in Karnataka and 198 in Haryana, but in MP, the number of patients has shot up to more than 700.

Two people died in Kerala, nine in Karnataka and three in Haryana. Nevertheless, the number of deaths from COVID-19 is more than 50 in MP.

During the past 15 days, while MP has become the five top most corona-hit states in the country, those three states have almost fought down the disease.

The states, like Bihar and Chhattisgarh from where reports of corona started coming with those of MP, have played an important role in controlling the virus. Yet MP has not shown any signs of stopping the disease.

During the past one week, no new case has been reported from Kasargod district in Kerala that was the second most corona-afflicted area in the country a few days ago.

Only ten days ago, the number of patients in Indore was less than that of Kasargod.

Now, Indore has jumped up to number two district in the country in terms of number of deaths and that of patients.

Both Indore and Bhopal have 80% of total patients in the state. The government and the district administration have miserably failed to check the pandemic.

In Indore, since screening and testing of suspected cases in different areas in Indore were delayed, the situation has become akin to community spread of the disease.

The number of deaths has been higher in Indore because of late identification of patients.

In Bhopal, the disease has spread because of the health officials. Nearly 85 people associated with the health department have so far been afflicted with the disease.