Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper shot dead in Morena; family members block road with dead body

Shopkeeper shot dead in Morena; family members block road with dead body

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown people shot dead a shopkeeper in Morena on Monday. The incident took place at Ambah Bypass Crossroads located in the Civil Line Police Station area when the shopkeeper was going home by bicycle after closing his shop.

Reasons behind the murder are not known yet. Police have registered a case against the unknown accused and started searching for them.

According to the information, the victim, Dev Rathore(18) is the son of Rakesh Rathore who runs an electrical shop at KS Intersection. The victim used to live near the sales tax barrier in the limits of the Civil Line Police Station area with his family.

Dev was sitting at the shop on Sunday in place of his father. At around 10 o'clock, he closed the shop and was going home by cycle when unknown people came on a bike and shot him near Ambah bypass intersection. The bullet went straight through the victim’s head killing him on the spot.

After firing, the accused immediately fled the scene. A crowd of people gathered on the spot after the incident and informed the police.

Family members protest with the dead body

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident. Angry over the incident and the administration’s failure to prevent such acts, the family members protested by trying to block the road using the dead body. But, after the persuasion of the officials, they agreed to stop their protest.

Police have sent the dead body to the district hospital for postmortem. Speaking on the matter, TI Praveen Chauhan said, “Unknown accused have shot dead a shopkeeper. Who is the killer, and why he killed the shopkeeper could not be ascertained at the moment. A case has been registered against the unknown accused and we are investigating the matter."