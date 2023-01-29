Madhya Pradesh: SHO of Khaniyadhana police station sent to lines after his obscene video goes viral

FP Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police (SP) of Shivpuri, Rajesh Singh Chandel has sent the station house officer (SHO) of Khaniyadhana police station, TimeshChhari to lines after his obscene video went viral on social media and messaging platforms.

SP Chandel took the action after he stumbled across the video.

According to official sources, SHO Chhari was spotted in a compromising position with a girl of the Khaniyadhana locality of the city, in the video. Sources claimed that the video went viral on social media in no time and is suspected to have been shot a few months ago.

The matter was brought to the cognizance of SP Chandel. After taking stock of the obscene video personally, SP Chandel sent Chhari to lines. Following the aforementioned incident, Suresh Chandra Sharma has taken over as the SHO of Khaniyadhana police station.

