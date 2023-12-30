Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri In Grip Of Severe Cold, Sun Out Of Sight For Two Days | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri The district is in the grip of severe cold these days, which has affected public life. Many people have arranged for bonfires to keep the cold at bay. Because the district was covered with heavy fog, the visibility was poor and the vehicle drivers had to face problems on the Gwalior-Indore highway.

Icy winds reduced the temperature in the city which recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. There was no sun throughout the day because of thick fog. When the sun emerges, it reduces the chilliness, but there was no sunlight for the past two days. As soon as the evening falls, the cold intensifies, and the residents prefer to remain indoors.

Two days ago, the Nagar Palika arranged for bonfires for the homeless, but now, although the chilliness deepened because of fog, there is no bonfire. Residents demanded the Nagar Palika to arrange for bonfires at various squares and tri-sections.

When the issue was put up before Nagar Palika CMO Keshav Sagar, he said arrangements for bonfires had been made at the bus stand and other places to help the poor to beat the cold. It has been going on for the past 15 days, Sagar said.