Madhya Pradesh: Sexual Abuse At Tribal Girls’ Ashram In Jhabua | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) has asked Jhabua district collector to lodge police complaint against tribal welafer department assistant commissioner Nisha Mehra and hostel warden Indira Parmar in connection with sexual abuse of tribal girls at an ashram in Jhabua.

Commission member Omkar Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Jhabua collector Tanvi Hooda in this connection. According to Singh, assistant commissioner Nisha Mehra was suspended on February 23.

She was the head of the investigation team constituted to inquire into tribal girls’ sexual abuse by watchman Mangilal at Tribal Senior Girls Hostel situated in Kanjawani Development Block in Ranapur in Jhabua district. Warden Indira Parmar was also found guilty in the investigation. Singh said two types of allegations were levelled against them.

One was assault and second was shielding watchman Mangilal despite knowing that allegations were levelled against him. “The two concealed a serious crime. This is a violation of Section 19 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Hence FIR should be registered against both of them. Immediate action should be taken against them,” Singh said. A case of sexual exploitation had come to light after inspection by State Children's Commission at Government Tribal Girls Ashram in Jhabua. When the Commission received the complaint, members of the commission and Child Welfare Committee visited the hostel on Friday.