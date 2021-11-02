Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital services to remain open during Diwali days

Hirdaram Nagar/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior retina consultant Dr Rajeev Raman, Sankara Netralaya, Chennai, has conducted an online weekly training session for ophthalmologists of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital.

He told the ophthalmologists that people should be informed about the safety measures they should take at the time of bursting firecrackers.

He said those who burn crackers as well as those who stand nearby are at high risk because cherry-bombs can harm anyone.

Dr Raman also spoke about how to treat those who sustain injuries while bursting fire crackers.

Emergency eye treatment services in Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital will remain open on November 4, 5 and 6 when Diwali will be celebrated.

Special arrangements have been made for tackling eye injuries. In case of any emergency one must call up 9516546821.

The chairman of the eye hospital Sant Siddh Bhauji greeted people on Diwali.

He urged the people to remain cautious while burning crackers and avoid hazardous bungers.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:53 PM IST