Madhya Pradesh: Seven out of 1405 colleges selected for study tour

BHOPAL: The culture of study tours fading fast could be judged by the fact that only seven colleges have been allotted funds for study tour this year. Lack of concern and initiative by colleges has led the scheme to this stage.

When only fifty some days are left for department’s budget fund of this financial year 2019-20 to be lapsed, officials have released Rs 3.40 lakh for seven colleges to organize study tours across the state. The colleges are from Jabalpur, Sagar, Gwalior, Satna, Indore, Ujjain and Betul districts.

“I remember very well that study tours were organised in colleges every year and students remained excited throughout the year about study tour,” said retired college principal APS Sikarwar.