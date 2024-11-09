Madhya Pradesh Set To Revise Its Two-Decades Old Sports Policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports and youth and welfare in Madhya Pradesh is set to revise its existing sports policy, almost after two decades. Recently, the Free Press has raised the issue that the Madhya Pradesh Sports Policy has not changed since 2005.

A four-member committee of additional directors has been tasked with drafting a new, comprehensive sports policy. The draft will be completed within the next 10-15 days and subsequently presented to the additional chief secretary (ACS). Following the initial draft, the revised policy will be circulated to district sports officers and various sports federations across the state for feedback and suggestions.

The aim is to incorporate their insights and create a policy that aligns with the Central Government’s New Sports Policy. The drafting committee has drawn inspiration from sports policies in states like Odisha, Manipur, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Kerala to ensure a holistic and forward-looking framework.

The new policy, expected to be finalized within six months and launched in 2025, will focus on a more athlete-centric approach. It aims to transform sports into a mass movement or “Jan Andolan” by promoting district-level competitions, the Sansad Cup, and other local tournaments. Additionally, the revised policy will align with the National Sports Policy and National Education Policy.

Key features

• Sports Quota in Government Jobs: The policy will introduce a sports quota for athletes in government employment, similar to existing schemes in other states.

• Pension Scheme for Retired Athletes: A pension plan is being considered for sportspersons who retire from active sports.

• Public-Private Partnerships: The policy aims to integrate start-ups and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support sports development.

• Infrastructure Upgradation: There will be a focus on upgrading existing sports facilities to meet modern standards.

• Training Enhancement: Emphasis will be placed on the training of coaches and athletes, ensuring access to the latest sports equipment and methodologies.

• Talent Search Programs: A statewide talent identification program will be launched to scout for promising athletes from all corners of Madhya Pradesh.