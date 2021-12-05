Madhya Pradesh: Serving sick people is akin to serving God, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said serving people who are ill is akin to serving God. Service the sick person is paramount. 'Way in which arrangements have been made for medical tests and treatment of patients specially the poor is commendable,' said Chouhan while addressing a medical camp organised by Kailash Prasoon Sarang Foundation at Ashoka Garden in the city.

The camp has provided facilities for testing with state-of-the-art machines and treatment from specialist doctors. 'This camp will prove to be effective in providing relief from stress of costly treatment. This camp is a unique example of micro planning. The cordial behaviour of experts and paramedical staff is commendable,î Chouhan added.

The chief minister felicitated Dr Yugal Mishra, heart surgeon at Manipal Hospital in New Delhi, Dr Amit Joshi of Tata Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Dilip Nikam, cancer specialist of Bombay Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Suyash Kulkarni, radiologist of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr Ashok Anand of JJ Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Srirang Bichu, nephrologist from Bombay Hospital, Dr Mohit Bhandari of Indore and Dr Rakesh Taran, cancer specialist from Indore. They offered services at the camp.

The chief minister visited the camp where he had a look at registration and admission centre, pathology sample collection centre, OPD, free medicine distribution centre, stalls set up by Gandhi Medical College, stalls of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital Bhopal and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science, Indore, sickle cell anaemia test and counselling centre and free medicine distribution centre.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang praised chief ministerís model of public participation in crisis management at the time of corona pandemic. ìUnder it, the state government fought the battle against corona together with people,î he added.

The minister expressed gratitude to all those who worked at the camp.

