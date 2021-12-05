Vaccination tally crosses 9 cr in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the people of state as the number of vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the nine crore-mark.

He has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the social workers, voluntary organisations, members of Crisis Management Committee, health workers and public representatives actively engaged in this pious work. The CM has said that vaccination is very necessary to prevent the arrival of new variants and third wave of Corona in the state.

Chouhan has appealed all eligible citizens who have not yet got the first or second dose of vaccine so far, to fulfill their responsibility, and get vaccinated and ensure their participation in averting the possible crisis. The CM said that Prime Minister Modi has given excellent leadership to all of us in every crisis. He has directly given this message to the public, as to what precautions should be taken.

The chief minister has said that in the last few days, positive cases are constantly coming up in many districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore. In the last few days their number has increased. This is enough to warn us. All the symptoms that are visible are a sign of the coming crisis. It is necessary that we take utmost care.

CM said that it is necessary for everyone to get the second dose of the vaccine, this is our biggest priority. Ensure all necessary arrangements tight, do not let the third wave of Corona come, this is the challenge. CM said that public representatives and members of the Crisis Management Committee should motivate citizens to apply face masks, and get the second dose of the vaccine.

CM said that the new variant of Corona infection, Omicron, should be tackled on the basis of public-participation model. Availability of oxygen plant, ventilator and all other emergency necessary arrangements are available in the state. We will try that they are not needed at all. At present, the process of creating an environment is being accelerated for strict adherence to masks, social distancing and other precautions.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:57 PM IST