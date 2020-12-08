Madhya Pradesh: Services of 53 contractual nurses terminated in Sehore

Bhopal: Nurses engaged through contract for three months to handle the corona pandemic at covid-19 centres have lost jobs. Of 76 contractual nurses, services of 53 have been terminated, said nurses on Tuesday.

They said they were engaged for three months, but as the number of corona cases increased their services were extended to nine months.

Nonetheless, their services were terminated without any notice.

Nurses told Free Press that when they met the deputy collector he said the service contract had been for three months, but it was extended to nine.

President of MP Health Orgnisation Covid-19 Bharti Malvi said everybody listened to them as long as they had worked, but then, nobody was ready to give them a patient hearing.

Nonetheless, 23 nurses are still working, she said, adding that the number of corona patients is increasing daily, and each nurse has worked risking her own life.

Nurses said because they had worked round the clock for nine months they could visit their homes.