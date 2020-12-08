Madhya Pradesh: Services of 53 contractual nurses terminated in Sehore

Bhopal: Nurses engaged through contract for three months to handle the corona pandemic at covid-19 centres have lost jobs. Of 76 contractual nurses, services of 53 have been terminated, said nurses on Tuesday.
They said they were engaged for three months, but as the number of corona cases increased their services were extended to nine months.
Nonetheless, their services were terminated without any notice.
Nurses told Free Press that when they met the deputy collector he said the service contract had been for three months, but it was extended to nine.
President of MP Health Orgnisation Covid-19 Bharti Malvi said everybody listened to them as long as they had worked, but then, nobody was ready to give them a patient hearing.
Nonetheless, 23 nurses are still working, she said, adding that the number of corona patients is increasing daily, and each nurse has worked risking her own life.
Nurses said because they had worked round the clock for nine months they could visit their homes.
Though there are vacancies in each hospital in the state, they have not been engaged anywhere, they said.
They have appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to engage them in Covid-19 centres that they may not lose their livelihood.
They never underwent corona test, although they had worked for the patients for nine months, the nurses said.
They said they had been given Rs 18,500 instead of Rs 20,000, because PF was deducted from the salary.
They do not know where the money deducted in the name of PF has gone, the nurses said.
The nurses of the Health Organisation demanded that they should be engaged in Covid-19 centres and in hospitals for vaccination and for looking after patients in wards.
Through the organisation, they demanded that termination order for their services should be cancelled.
